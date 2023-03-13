Nextensa : The new office building WHITE HOUSE located in the Cloche d'Or district fully let to an international company

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 13 March 2023, 5.40 pm

The new office building WHITE HOUSE located in the Cloche d'Or district fully let to an international company

Developers Nextensa and Promobe announce that they have signed a 9 year lease with a triple AAA tenant for the occupation of their WHITE HOUSE building located in the new Cloche d'Or district. The future tenant will occupy the entire WHITE HOUSE building and the ground floor and first floor in the building next door, EMERALD, for a total surface area of 8,300 sqm.

The White House building

WHITE HOUSE, designed by the architectural firm VALENTINY, will be delivered in the last quarter of 2023. The building will be leased as of the first quarter of 2024.

The office building will be developed over 7 above-ground levels and a basement level that will accommodate 40 parking spaces.

The WHITE HOUSE, with a total surface area of 6,500 sqm, is certified BREEAM excellent**. Last but not least, it is the first building to use the CRREM® - Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor ***- method which accelerates the decarbonisation and climate change resilience of the real estate sector in the EU. The method aims to integrate carbon efficiency into investment decisions by clearly assessing the financial risks associated with poor energy performance and quantifying the financial costs.

The EMERALD building

EMERALD, designed by architect Andrew Philips, will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023. 70% of the building will be leased as of the first quarter of 2024, with the 2 remaining floors to be let.

The office building will also be developed over 7 above-ground levels and a basement level that will accommodate 40 parking spaces. EMERALD, with a total surface area of 6,800 sqm, has been awarded a BREEAM excellent** certification.

Accessibility

WHITE HOUSE and EMERALD will benefit from easy access by car (motorway exit and P+R parking less than 5 minutes away) and excellent access to public transport. The upcoming arrival of the tramway with a stop within short walking distance will further increase the attractiveness of the area (end of 2023).

Luxembourg

As the world leader in cross-border fund distribution, the second largest investment fund centre in the world and the largest in Europe, Luxembourg has benefited from the arrival of many major financial institutions, which contributes to the country's economic attractiveness.

Cloche d’Or neighborhood

The building is ideally located in the popular Cloche d'Or district, a district inspired by the concept of the ¼ hour city, which brings together in one place all the elements for a modern and harmonious life.

This new district development, one of the fastest in the country, brings together remarkable mixed architectural buildings and modern infrastructures: local shops (grocery shops, restaurants, etc.), a shopping centre, a medical centre, as well as a Kieser training centre and the future large park in Luxembourg (more than 12 ha), which will be delivered in autumn 2023.

Currently, some 25,000 people live, study, work or play in this new district. And by 2035, there will be more than 45,000 people. The Cloche d'Or district has been awarded DGNB Platinum* certification. The Cloche d'Or development is a joint venture between developers Promobe and Nextensa.

The developers

Promobe is a major player in real estate development in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer with activities focused on offices, retail and residential projects in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

Lexicon

*The DGNB system is based on the three core areas of sustainability, namely ecology, economy and socio-cultural issues, which are equally weighted in the assessment. The DGNB system assesses location as well as technical and procedural quality in a holistic approach. The performance of these qualities can be assessed by means of certification criteria. These are tailored to different types of use and can be applied to new buildings, existing buildings, renovations and buildings in use.

**BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method) is a UK environmental certification scheme issued by the BRE (Building Research Establishment).

*** The CRREM defines decarbonisation objectives (pathways) in order to limit the global warming committed by the EU to the agreements reached in Paris.

