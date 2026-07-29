Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
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29.07.2026 22:35:01
NextEra and Brookfield Are Building a $100 Billion Data Center Campus in Kentucky. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN), and three smaller power companies are building a massive AI data center campus in Kentucky. The $100 billion project, which will include power generation and compute capacity, is the largest economic investment in Kentucky’s history, and one of the biggest data center projects in the country. Here’s a look at what investors need to know about this enormous innovation and energy hub.Image source: The Motley Fool. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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