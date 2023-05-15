|
15.05.2023 12:48:00
NextEra Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is an interesting utility, being that it mixes two energy businesses in one -- a regulated utility and a clean energy company. While some of the company's regulated utility peers are refocusing on their core utility operations, NextEra is happily growing its clean energy business using its regulated utility as a foundation for that growth. Here's a look at what has been achieved so far and what management believes is on tap in the future.NextEra Energy has increased its dividend annually for nearly three decades. That's an impressive streak that shows the company is dedicated to rewarding shareholders with dividend growth in good markets and bad ones. Equally impressive, noting that NextEra is a utility, is that the dividend has grown at a compound annual rate of roughly 10% over the past decade. In fact, that number is fairly consistent, with roughly 10% growth over the trailing one-, three-, and five-year periods, as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
