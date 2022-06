NextEra Energy Aims to Build a National Water Utility Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, Florida-based electric utility and renewable energy giant NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) announced that it had entered into an agreement to purchase the wastewater system of a suburban Philadelphia town. Yep, that's right, NextEra -- which owns the country's largest regulated electric utility, Florida Power and Light -- is now a player in the U.S. regulated water and wastewater utility industry.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading