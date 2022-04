NextEra Energy Continues Generating High-Powered Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the U.S., which is impressive considering that it's the largest one by customer count and market cap. That speed was on full display during the first quarter as NextEra grew its adjusted earnings per share at a double-digit rate. Here's a closer look at what's powering the company's growth and what it sees ahead.NextEra Energy generated nearly $1.5 billion, or $0.74 per share, of adjusted earnings in the first quarter. That's up 10.4% from the prior-year period. The company benefited from strong results at its Florida-based electric utility (FPL) and solid performance from its energy resources segment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading