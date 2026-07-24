NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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24.07.2026 13:57:39
NextEra Energy, Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $3.144 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $2.028 billion, or $0.98 per share, last year.
Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.407 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $7.534 billion from $6.700 billion last year.
NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.144 Bln. vs. $2.028 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $7.534 Bln vs. $6.700 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.92 To $ 4.02
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