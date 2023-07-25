|
NextEra Energy, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.80 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.9% to $7.35 billion from $5.18 billion last year.
NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $2.80 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q2): $7.35 Bln vs. $5.18 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.13
