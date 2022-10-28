NextEra Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.70 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.8% to $6.72 billion from $4.37 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.70 Bln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $6.72 Bln vs. $4.37 Bln last year.