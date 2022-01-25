NextEra Energy, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1204 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with -$5 million, or $0.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $814 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $5.05 billion from $4.40 billion last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1204 Mln. vs. -$5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $5.05 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.