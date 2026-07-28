NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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28.07.2026 11:30:00
NextEra Energy Is Becoming the Utility Sector's Biggest AI Power Bet -- Here Are the Numbers That Prove It
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is America's biggest electric utility, providing reliable power to over 12 million people in Florida through its regulated utility FPL. Its energy resources business is also one of the country's largest developers of clean energy infrastructure. These leading businesses put it in a strong strategic position to capitalize on the growing demand for power by AI data centers. It's rapidly becoming the go-to power source for data center developers. Here are the numbers showing the utility stock's leading edge in the AI power age.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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