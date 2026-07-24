NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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24.07.2026 14:14:18
NextEra Energy Net Income Rises In Q2, Announces FY26 Adj. Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Friday, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) announced the financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $3.144 billion, or $1.50 a share, compared to $2.028 billion, or $0.98 a share, in the previous year.
On an adjusted basis, net income totaled $2.407 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared to last year's $2.164 billion, or $1.05 per share.
Operating revenues for the period rose to $7.534 billion from $6.700 billion in the earlier year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02. Also, it projects a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8 percent annually through 2032.
In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $89.00, down 0.88 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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