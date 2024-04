NextEra Energy Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Investors searching for high dividend yields may find NextEra Energy Partners' (NYSE: NEP) 12% payout alluring. However, the renewable energy provider has faced a significant setback in the past year as management cut the company's growth forecast as a result of higher interest rates.NextEra has since taken steps to bolster its financial position and continue offering investors an appealing dividend. But the stock remains down 54% from a year ago. Could it now provide an attractive upside for patient investors? Let's see.NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages, and owns clean energy assets focused on renewable energy, including wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas pipelines. The limited partnership was formed in 2014 by NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), one of the world's largest producers of solar and wind energy. It spun off NextEra Energy Partners to create a master limited partnership (MLP), creating an investment vehicle for those focused on renewable energy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel