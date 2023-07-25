25.07.2023 13:38:50

NextEra Energy Partners LP Announces Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $49 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $350 million from $362 million last year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $350 Mln vs. $362 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten