NextEra Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012

26.02.2026 14:08:19

NextEra Energy Plans To Sell $2 Bln Of Equity Units

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Thursday announced its decision to sell $2.00 billion of equity units in a public offering.

The company intends to add the proceeds to the general funds of its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., which will utilize the funds to finance investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper obligations.

Notably, each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 with a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in approximately three years.

Also, the company plans to grant to the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $0.30 billion of equity units solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments.

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $93.80, down 1.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

NextEra Energy Inc

