Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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18.07.2026 14:15:00
NextEra Energy Plans to Spend $59 Billion in Annual Capex Through 2032. Will This Massive Capital Outlay Pay Dividends for Shareholders?
NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is already a very large company, with a market cap of $185 billion. With its planned acquisition of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), a $60 billion market cap competitor, NextEra is looking to get even bigger. The increased scale should help NextEra compete as electricity demand rises, thanks to new technologies such as artificial intelligence, data centers, and electric cars. Here's why the combined company's $59 billion in capital spending will be a big growth driver.Between 2005 and 2025, electricity demand increased by 10%. Between 2025 and 2045, however, demand is expected to increase by 60%. That's a step change in an industry historically known for slow growth. NextEra, already one of the world's largest utilities, sees an opportunity to leverage scale. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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