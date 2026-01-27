NextEra Energy Q4 Profit Tops View, Revenues Miss; Confirms Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), while reporting higher profit in its fourth quarter above market estimates, on Tuesday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2026, and long-term financial expectations. In the quarter, revenues climbed, but missed market view.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 1.7 percent to trade at $84.00.

For fiscal 2026, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02. In fiscal 2025, reported earnings were $3.30 per share, and adjusted earnings were $3.71 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of 8 percent+ annually through 2032 and is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share.

The company further continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at around 10 percent rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base. In addition, a 6 percent per year growth is projected from year-end 2026 through 2028.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy's net income attributable was $1.535 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to $1.203 billion or $0.58 per share in the prior-year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.133 billion, or $0.54 per share, compared to $1.095 billion, or $0.53 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7 percent to $6.500 billion from $5.385 billion last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $6.79 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.