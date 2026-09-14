NextEra Energy Reaffirms 2026 Earnings Outlook; Targets High End Of Range

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), an electric power and energy infrastructure company, on Monday said it continues to expect 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 and is targeting the high end of the range.

The company also continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to grow at a compound annual rate of at least 8% through 2032 and is targeting the same growth rate from 2032 through 2035, based on 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71.

NextEra Energy still expects dividends per share to grow by about 10% annually through 2026, based on a 2024 base, and by 6% annually from year-end 2026 through 2028.

The company sees its proposed combination with Dominion Energy as immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share following the expected closing in the second half of 2027. The combined company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share growth of at least 9% through 2032 and is targeting the same growth rate through 2035, based on the 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.71.

NextEra Energy shares closed down 0.16% at $82.31 on Friday.