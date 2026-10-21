NextEra Energy Aktie

NextEra Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012

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21.10.2026 14:22:06

NextEra Energy Reaffirms Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), an electric power and energy infrastructure company, on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 per share and targets the high end of that range. For fiscal 2025, NextEra Energy had registered an adjusted profit of $3.71 per share.

NextEra Energy continues to expect an 8% compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share annually through 2032 and aims to report the same from 2032 through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted income per share.

The company still projects to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6% per year from year-end 2026 through 2028.

NEE was up by 0.76% at $79.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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NextEra Energy Inc 71,98 3,23% NextEra Energy Inc

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