NextEra Energy Aktie

NextEra Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012

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23.04.2026 14:09:18

NextEra Energy Reaffirms FY26 And Long Term Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, clean energy company NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 and long-term financial expectations.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $3.92 to $4.02 per share, but at the high end of the range.

Looking further ahead, NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8 percent annually through 2032 and is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all off the 2025 base of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share.

NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10 percent rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6 percnt per year from year-end 2026 through 2028.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NEE is trading on the NYSE at $91.46, up $1.42 or 1.58 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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NextEra Energy Inc 81,30 -1,19% NextEra Energy Inc

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