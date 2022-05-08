NextEra Energy Sees an $8 Trillion Addressable Market for Renewables

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has been a phenomenal investment over the years. The utility has delivered a more than 500% total return over the past decade, almost 20% annualized. That's well ahead of the S&P 500's 280% total return (14.4% annualized). Powering the company's strong returns has been its investments in renewable energy. NextEra has become the largest power producer from the wind and sun. However, the company believes it's only scratching the surface of its growth potential. It sees an $8 trillion addressable market opportunity for renewables in the United States. It believes it can continue growing at an above-average rate, creating tremendous value for shareholders in the process.