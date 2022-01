NextEra Energy Sees More High-Powered Growth Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) isn't your average utility. It's growing much faster than its rivals, powered in part by its focus on investing in clean energy. That strategy paid big dividends last year, as NextEra Energy grew its adjusted earnings per share by more than 10%.That's much faster than the initially anticipated 6% to 8% growth rate. That better-than-expected growth helped the utility deliver a 23% total return last year. The company expects to continue growing at an above-average rate for the next few years. That could give it the fuel to keep producing outsized total returns for investors.