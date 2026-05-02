Constellation Energy Aktie

Constellation Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

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02.05.2026 14:15:00

NextEra Energy vs. Constellation Energy: Which Utility Stock Is Built for This Market?

Demand for electricity is on the rise, with cleaner power alternatives increasingly favored. Utilities are no longer boring investments; there are very real growth opportunities ahead across the entire power sector. Which companies are best situated to take advantage? Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are two you should consider, but they have vastly different business profiles.Constellation Energy owns a large fleet of nuclear power plants and, via a recent acquisition, also produces electricity with natural gas. That's half the story, as both are cleaner alternatives compared to coal. The other half of the story is that Constellation Energy isn't regulated, allowing it to sell power on the open market. Although it uses long-term contracts, the prices it can charge tend to rise and fall with demand. If demand is high, as many expect it will be for the foreseeable future, Constellation Energy will be well-positioned for years to come.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued 266,55 4,88% Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued
NextEra Energy Inc 83,29 3,26% NextEra Energy Inc

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