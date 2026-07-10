Duke Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1J0EV / ISIN: US26441C2044
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10.07.2026 13:10:02
NextEra Energy vs. Duke Energy: A $67 Billion Deal Could Change the Revenue Script
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) are two of the largest utilities in the U.S. While one recently sold a business, the other is poised to make a historic growth move. NextEra Energy generates revenue by producing and distributing electricity to wholesale and retail customers mainly in Florida. It is the largest electric utility in the U.S. and a leading global producer of wind and solar energy. It reported an approximate 31% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and proposed an all-stock $67 billion merger with Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to create the world's largest regulated electric utility. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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