NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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17.11.2026 21:30:02
NextEra Energy vs. Vistra: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Rising power demand from data centers and regional electrification is fundamentally reshaping the utility landscape. Deciding between NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Vistra Holdings Inc. (NYSE:VST) depends on your preference for regulated stability or competitive market upside.
NextEra Energy dominates the renewables space while operating a massive regulated utility in Florida. Vistra operates as an integrated retail and power generation company, navigating the more volatile but potentially lucrative competitive wholesale markets. Both companies are positioned to benefit from shifting energy needs, yet they offer distinct profiles for investors.
NextEra Energy operates primarily through Florida Power & Light (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources. Florida Power & Light is a regulated utility serving over six million customer accounts in Florida. In the broader market for electric utility stocks, the company stands out for its massive investments in renewable energy and battery storage.
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|NextEra Energy Inc
|76,48
|-0,31%
|Vistra Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.03846153 Shs
|8 250,00
|-1,20%
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