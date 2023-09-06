NextGen Healthcare To Be Taken Private By Thoma Bravo For $23.95/share Cash

(RTTNews) - NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN), cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, announced Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by software investment firm Thoma Bravo.

Under the terms of the agreement, NextGen Healthcare shareholders will receive $23.95 per share in cash. The per share purchase price represents a 46.4% premium to the Company's unaffected closing stock price on August 22.

The transaction, which was approved unanimously by the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors, is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by NextGen Healthcare shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Upon completion of the transaction, NextGen Healthcare will become a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange.