NextHome Named on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, and NextHome is among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The five-year-old company has been dubbed the fastest-growing real estate franchises and it shows from their spot on the list at #1897. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

NextHome is a part of a list that achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018.

Considering NextHome was founded in 2014, the franchise was headed for exponential growth within their first year of induction. As their unique and modern marketing hits the real estate industry by storm, there's no slowing down.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team to deliver a consumer-centric brand and an innovative technology platform that resonates with agents and brokers," said James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome. "More than that, it speaks to the level of professionalism of our members who are truly the absolute best in the business. We couldn't be prouder of their accomplishments, helping Nexthome grow at such a tremendous rate."

The NextHome franchise would like to extend a huge thank you to all members across the country. Without them, they would not have the great pleasure of being on a list that has held other well-known names like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and other power-hitters.

About NextHome, Inc.

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor with a focus on changing the way consumers work with local agents and shop for real estate online. It owns the NextHome and Realty World Northern California & Northern Nevada franchise networks with over 465 offices and more than 4,000 agents. The company closes over 20,000 transactions annually worth over $6.4B in volume.

