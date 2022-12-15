NexTier Releases 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides an update on the Company's efforts related to its ongoing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") commitment. The report is available through the corporate governance section of the Company's website at https://investors.nextierofs.com/image/2021_Corporate_Responsibility_Report.pdf.

"I am proud to share our corporate responsibility report for fiscal year 2021, which shares the constructive steps our company has made to positively impact ESG issues for the benefit of our shareholders, customers, employees and communities," stated Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. "As part of our commitment to responsible operations, we are focused on providing well completion operations that reduce fuel consumptions and emissions. Our corporate responsibility report provides further details on the steps we are taking to have a positive impact on sustainability matters while delivering value for our customers and shareholders."

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

