27.04.2023 15:05:00

NextNav Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Company to Report Q1 Results on May 10, 2023

MCLEAN, Va. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.

NextNav Logo (PRNewsfoto/NextNav)

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/CzLVPfWs. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 17, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Source: NN-FIN

Contacts

Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2023-earnings-call-301809604.html

SOURCE NextNav

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NextNav Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NextNav Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NextNav Inc Registered Shs 2,16 0,00% NextNav Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen