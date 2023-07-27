|
27.07.2023 22:30:00
NextNav Announces Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Company to Report Q2 Results on August 9, 2023
MCLEAN, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.
Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/TSgreOeK. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.
To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 16, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.
About NextNav Inc.
NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.
For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Source: NN-FIN
Contacts
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-announces-date-for-second-quarter-2023-earnings-call-301887798.html
SOURCE NextNav
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NextNav Inc Registered Shs
|2,97
|0,00%
