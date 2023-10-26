|
26.10.2023 22:05:00
NextNav Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Company to Report Q3 Results on November 8, 2023
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.
Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/TSgreOeK. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.
To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 15, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.
About NextNav Inc.
NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.
For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Source: NN-FIN
Contacts
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2023-earnings-call-301969388.html
SOURCE NextNav
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NextNav Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.06.23
|GNW-Adhoc: NextNav stellt erste europäische Testumgebung für hochpräzise vertikale Ortungstechnologie vor (dpa-AFX)
|
10.05.23
|Recap: NextNav Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Earnings Preview For NextNav (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: NextNav legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)