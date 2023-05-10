Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 23:00:00

NextNav to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

NextNav Logo (PRNewsfoto/NextNav)

  • NextNav Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ganesh Pattabiraman and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates will host one-on-one meetings at the Oppenheimer Virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
  • NextNav Chairman, Gary Parsons and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates will present at Needham & Company's 18th Annual Technology and Media Conference at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
  • NextNav Chairman, Gary Parsons, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ganesh Pattabiraman and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Gates will present at B. Riley Securities' 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference at 12:15 PM PT on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

A live webcast of the Needham & Company event will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com.  A live webcast of the B. Riley Securities event will not be available.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, built on a robust asset platform, including 8MHz of wireless spectrum in the 900MHz band with near-nationwide coverage, intellectual property and deployed network systems. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Source: NN-FIN

Contacts

Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-to-participate-in-upcoming-conferences-301821439.html

SOURCE NextNav

