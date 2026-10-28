Nextnrg Aktie

Nextnrg für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40HHM / ISIN: US6529411059

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28.10.2026 15:08:07

NextNRG To Implement 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - NextNRG, Inc. (NXXT), an AI-driven energy innovation company, announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026.

Commencing with the opening of trading on Nasdaq on October 30, 2026, the company's common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis under the same trading symbol, 'NXXT'.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the company's common stock will be 652941303.

Immediately following the reverse stock split, the company will have approximately 1.68 million shares of common stock outstanding, compared to approximately 16.84 million shares before the split, without giving effect to rounding.

The reverse stock split will also proportionately reduce the company's authorized common stock from 500 million shares to 50 million shares.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company reported revenue of approximately $27.75 million, compared to $19.69 million in the prior-year quarter, representing growth of 41% year-over-year.

Net loss narrowed to approximately $6.62 million or $$0.04 per share for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $36.13 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

NXXT has traded between $0.36 and $22.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Currently, NXXT is trading at $0.38, down 27.00%

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