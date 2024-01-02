NextSense Achieves Industry Recognition for Innovation in Sleep Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSense, the maker of novel brain-sensing earbuds, recently won dual accolades for its contributions to sleep health. The company earned a spot among Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech and was a finalist for the National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech® Award.

NextSense has been recognized as a leader in sleep technology for its brain-sensing earbuds.

In November 2023, Fast Company announced the Next Big Things in Tech, a tradition that "celebrate[s] technological breakthroughs that are changing the way we work and live ." NextSense won recognition in the award's prestigious Health category. This honor demonstrates progress towards the company's goal—to democratize access to brain data and, in doing so, help people live happier, healthier lives.

On the heels of this award, in December 2023 NextSense achieved finalist status in the Sleep Disorders and Conditions category for the National Sleep Foundation's SleepTech® Award. This acknowledgment further underscores NextSense's commitments to sleep health and confirms appreciation for the technology among leading researchers and clinicians.

The dual recognition from Fast Company and the National Sleep Foundation marks notable momentum for NextSense, which has earned a reputation as an innovator since its inception. These awards collectively reflect the growing impact and significance of NextSense's technology for clinical research and beyond.

NextSense makes in-ear electroencephalography (EEG) technology that can be worn comfortably during sleep and throughout the day. By embedding advanced sensors within earbuds—a familiar and convenient form factor—the company aims to enhance the accessibility of high-quality sleep data.

NextSense's CEO, Jonathan Berent, expresses gratitude to the team, partners, and investors who have contributed to these milestones. In 2024 the company will refine its technology in ways that make it even more wearable, precise, and impactful. By continuing to iterate on both hardware and software components, the company is poised to bring brain-sensing sleep technology to those who need it most.

