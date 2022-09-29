Nexxiot Named as Preferred IoT Solution Provider by NTT DATA for NTT DATA and SAP's Connected Product Global Cargo Tracking Solution

Nexxiot's Cargo Monitors provide real-time monitoring of shipping containers for global program

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxiot, the global TradeTech pioneer, has been selected by NTT DATA as the preferred IoT solution provider for Connected Product, a global cargo tracking solution jointly developed by NTT DATA and SAP to improve insurance management for global supply chains. Nexxiot's Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary IoT sensor device that delivers unbeatable connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-use design, has been chosen by NTT DATA to provide monitoring and tracking of shipping containers for the Connected Product solution. NTT DATA plans to deploy more than 600,000 of Nexxiot's Cargo Monitor devices over the next five years.

"Nexxiot is pleased to partner with NTT DATA on their groundbreaking Connected Product solution," said Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot. "By connecting real-time monitoring with automated cargo insurance payments, this initiative clearly demonstrates yet another benefit of the TradeTech revolution. The digitalization of cargo not only creates enhanced visibility and transparency; the sky is the limit in terms of the value Nexxiot's IoT technology can create for all players in the global value network."

As the global value chain becomes increasingly complex and is threatened by numerous sources of disruption, cargo losses due to inadequate shipping conditions are a growing problem. Pinpointing the cause of damages to cargo in transit is almost impossible without real-time data on the location, status and environmental conditions of goods in transit.

NTT DATA and SAP's Connected Product, powered by SAP® Business Network for Logistics, seeks to solve this challenge by connecting the solution to IoT devices to monitor fragile and environmentally sensitive cargo. Nexxiot has been chosen by NTT DATA as the preferred IoT solution provider for Connected Product. By enabling end-to-end, real-time monitoring of transportation conditions, the Nexxiot Cargo Monitor tracks variables that could affect a shipment. The collected data can be configured through Connected Product to automatically trigger and execute insurance policies if goods are not transported under certain pre-defined conditions.

"Our shared vision is to create a new era of digitally connected value chain solutions," said Xavier Rovira, Global Head of SAP Unit at NTT DATA EMEAL, NTT DATA. "Nexxiot's Cargo Monitors are a critical piece of our effort to increase visibility, reduce supply chain disruptions and support a smarter and more sustainable world."

Nexxiot's Cargo Monitors were selected by NTT DATA after an extensive pilot program. The Connected Product pilot program, which utilized 500 Nexxiot Cargo Monitors, tracked 400 live shipments which were delivered in Europe, Asia and the U.S. from March to August 2022. Throughout the course of the pilot, the shipments were monitored along more than 5 million kilometers of their journeys and more than 200,000 data points were collected for analysis.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a TradeTech pioneer with a mission to enable easier, safer, and cleaner transportation for all stakeholders in the global supply chain.

Nexxiot's IoT hardware, software and analytics create transparency to improve efficiency and preserve value across supply networks. The technology mitigates risks to people, infrastructure and cargo and reduces emissions and loss.

The company empowers carriers, cargo owners and other transportation participants to monitor the location, status and conditions of their assets and cargo in real-time, anywhere in the world. Sophisticated Big Data analytics delivers business intelligence at scale to drive efficiency, process automation and achieve sustainability targets.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., with an international team of employees from 28 countries. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com.

