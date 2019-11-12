NFI President of North American Non-Asset Solutions, David Broering, to Speak at FreightWaves LIVE

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Broering, President of Non-Asset Solutions at NFI, will speak at the FreightWaves LIVE event to take place November 12 and 13 in Chicago, Ill. The panel session entitled, "Where's My Truck?! Carrier Tracking Transparency & Ubiquity," will explore the functionality of various tracking technologies and methodologies, barriers to creating greater consistency in tracking visibility, and predictions for the future.

Founded in 1932, NFI is a leading supply chain solutions provider with over 300 locations across North America. As a top brokerage provider, NFI's brokerage team is made up of more than 200 employees, spanning nine office locations. The company's ever-growing carrier base includes over 40,000 partner carriers. Moving more than 300,000 shipments annually, NFI's specialized capabilities include refrigerated, flatbed, over-dimensional, and intermodal, in addition to its dry truckload and less-than-truckload expertise.

"With shippers demanding greater real-time tracking and visibility within their freight networks, the industry must work to find a way to provide the transparency they are looking for," said Broering. "Technology continues to advance in order to achieve this, but not without challenges surrounding data integration. The industry is beginning to focus more heavily on value creation for the carrier, but this initiative needs to accelerate if we are going to make integrated tracking and transparency more consistent."

To offer a greater level of visibility to customers, NFI's own web-based tracking management system provides accurate and quick updates online, including GPS tracking, ETA monitoring and alerting, and geofencing. The company is also partnered with several industry-leading providers to continue to offer more flexibility as tracking technology evolves.

In addition to brokerage, NFI's end-to-end suite of solutions spans dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. NFI offers extensive experience providing supply chain solutions across a variety of sectors, including retail, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $2 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 11,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 4,000 tractors and 9,700 trailers. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, brokerage, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

