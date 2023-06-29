NFL BIOSCIENCES: GB HOLDING TAKES A STAKE IN THE COMPANY’S CAPITAL UPON THE EXERCISE OF SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS AND PAYMENT OF 0.5M€, AND ALSO COMMITS TO A LOCK-UP

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical medicines for the treatment of drug dependencies and addictions, has been informed of the exercise of 100,000 share subscription warrants ("BSA") held by GB Holding, the holding company of Mr Gérard Leduc, resulting in the creation of 1,000,000 new shares. As of June 29, 2023, GB Holding holds 850,000 shares, representing 11.17% of NFL Biosciences' capital, and has undertaken to retain all shares held to date for a period of 9 months minimum.

Gérard Leduc is a well-known entrepreneur in the pharmaceutical sector, having founded, managed and sold Ethypharm, a European pharmaceutical laboratory specializing in Central Nervous System (CNS) pathologies and Hospital Injectables, with over 800 employees. Since July 2018, GB Holding has held 100,000 warrants, exercisable until July 2, 2023 at a price of €0.50 per share, with each warrant giving the right to subscribe 10 shares with a par value of €0.03 each. The exercise of these warrants represents a cash contribution of €0.5 million to the Company, giving rise to the issuance of 1,000,000 new shares. GB Holding has given Invest Securities a lock-up commitment with respect to 850,000 shares subscribed on exercise of the warrants, for a period of 9 months following the settlement-delivery date of the new shares, i.e. until March 31, 2024. The new shares were issued today by the Company, and will have the same rights as the existing shares (ISIN code FR0014003XT0).

When exercising his warrants, Mr Leduc declared "I'm delighted to continue contributing to the success of NFL Biosciences. Products to treat drug addictions have always been of great interest to me. NFL-101, for smoking cessation, is a potentially revolutionary product with a completely new mechanism of action. It could change the way this addiction has been treated until now".

Ignacio Faus, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NFL Biosciences said, "Mr. Leduc has been supporting the company from its outset by participating in the company's first fundraising round. Today, we believe that his decision to exercise his BSAs and retain his NFL Biosciences shares is proof of his confidence in the potential of our drug candidates and in particular NFL-101 for smoking cessation, for which the first results of the two ongoing clinical studies are expected in Q3 and Q4 2023”.

Following the exercise of the stock warrants held by GB Holding, the share capital of NFL Biosciences has increased to 7,606,769 shares, compared with 6,606,769 prior to the exercise.

The detailed characteristics of the capital structure and potential capital structure prior to the exercise of the warrants are indicated in the 2022 Annual Financial Report made available on April 28, 2023 and available on the "Documentation" page of the Company's website: https://www.nflbiosciences.com.

