NFP Acquires Fiduciary Investment Advisors LLC, Further Expanding Its Institutional Investment Consulting Capabilities and Scale

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, institutional investment consulting, retirement, and individual solutions, announced the acquisition of Fiduciary Investment Advisors LLC (FIA), in a transaction that closed on April 1, 2020. NFP is integrating FIA with DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C., (DiMeo Schneider), a national investment consultant serving retirement plans, nonprofit organizations and private clients, and a subsidiary of NFP. The combined entity, led by the DiMeo Schneider and FIA management teams, operates independently under the DiMeo Schneider brand.

This acquisition brings together personnel and resources to create a unified firm that has offices in seven locations, serves clients in 47 states and advises on approximately $200 billion of client assets (as of December 31, 2019). DiMeo Schneider and FIA have served the same client types for years – retirement plans, endowments/foundations, and private clients – and will continue to do so.

Robert DiMeo, managing partner of DiMeo Schneider, is CEO of the combined entity; Mark Wetzel, president of FIA, serves as president. With a deep alignment of core values, culture and investment philosophy, a focus on high touch service, and a long history of partnership and collaboration, they lead a team of 180 professionals integrating their talents, resources, and presence to further enhance outcomes for clients.

"We have great respect for what Mark and his team have built, their approach to the business, and how they serve clients," said Robert DiMeo. "We look forward to learning from each other, working together to enhance opportunities for our employees and clients, and increasing our ability to help current and future clients prosper."

"This is an exciting milestone for our firm," said Mark Wetzel. "DiMeo Schneider has an exemplary culture and commitment to clients. This combination is consistent with FIA's history of seizing opportunities that elevate the value we deliver to our clients."

"I am thrilled to welcome FIA to the NFP community," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP. "DiMeo Schneider maintains a strong presence in the institutional market defined by independence, long-term relationships, and sustained growth and success. With aligned values, a talented team of professionals, and a commitment to collaboration, these two highly regarded firms are even better together."

About Fiduciary Investment Advisors

Fiduciary Investment Advisors LLC (FIA) is an independent investment consulting firm that works with fiduciary clients including retirement plan sponsors, institutional investment pools, non-profit organizations and private clients. They provide customized investment advisory services to assist clients in achieving their investment objectives while fulfilling their fiduciary obligations. FIA is a registered investment advisor, and as such is a fiduciary that provides conflict-free advice. Learn more by visiting http://www.fiallc.com.

About DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.

Founded in 1995, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. is dedicated to investment consulting. The firm's core mission is to help clients prosper by providing strategic, client-centric investment consulting services to retirement plans, nonprofit organizations and private clients. Investment consulting is their business and they strive to be free of conflicts and offer no proprietary investment products, nor do they accept commissions. DiMeo Schneider provides services to organizations and individuals seeking tailored advice and high-touch, personalized service. Learn more by visiting http://www.dimeoschneider.com.

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP