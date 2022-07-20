NFP Appoints Alana Lapierre to Lead Human Resources in Canada

Experienced HR leader will focus on advancing NFP's people-first culture as growth continues across Canada

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of Alana Lapierre to serve as senior vice president, Human Resources, in Canada. In this role, Lapierre will lead efforts to advance NFP's people-first culture by collaborating with business leaders to enhance talent management, employee development and elevate the company's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts. Lapierre will report to Mary Steed, NFP's chief people officer, and serve on the Canadian executive leadership team.

"Alana's deep Canadian roots, diverse business background and bilingual fluency will be a great addition to our leadership team," said John Haas, president, NFP in Canada. "Throughout the interview process, and with the diversity of her experience, Alana stood out as being an exceptional fit for our culture and our growing business. She exudes a passion for helping team members succeed, and we look forward to experiencing the benefits of Alana's impact as our growth continues across the country."

With more than two decades of experience, Lapierre joins NFP from CCM Hockey, where she served as global vice president, People and Culture, and chief human resources officer. Prior to this, she worked in a variety of human resources and leadership roles for several organizations, including RSA Canada.

"Alana has extensive experience providing strategic insight to executive teams and creating HR programs to drive engagement and performance," said Steed. "She knows how to bring the cultural elements to life that help attract and retain great people."

In addition to earning her bachelor's degree in psychology from Concordia University and a master's in psychology from McGill University, Lapierre is currently a member of the invitation-only Forbes Human Resources Council.

"I'm honored to join a top-tier HR and executive team within an organization that prioritizes culture and inclusion in everything they do," said Lapierre. "NFP is already an employer of choice in Canada, and we want to build from this position of strength with a sharp focus on putting people first and creating an attractive culture of belonging and community service."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of more than 1,000 employees based in Canada, more than 6,900 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.