MOSCOW, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 June, the Gazprom stand hosted the key event for creating the NFT Trophy for the Championship's best goal: the physical prototype of the award will be destroyed before people's eyes for transfer to its digital format.

"Now we are disassembling the balls and beginning the 3D scanning of their surfaces, photographing the textures and details in order to translate them into digital format. We are preparing the new stage of our objet d'art, which will be shown closer to the final. I have already inscribed all the balls but one. The last ball will bear the name of the football player who shoots the best goal of the Championship – which we'll find out after the final", said calligrafuturist Pokras Lampas, author of the art installation.

The digital award and the ball bearing the winner's name are for the footballer who scores the best goal of EURO 2020. A hologram of the award will be given to the UEFA headquarters' exhibition in Nyon, Switzerland.

Gazprom, official European Championship partner, came up with the idea of a completely new award for the best goal of the Championship. Russian calligrafuturist Pokras Lampas was offered the opportunity to bring it to life. The physical prototype of the award is an art installation at the Gazprom booth on the football village's Konnyushennaya Square. This will provide the basis for the NFT Trophy for the best goal of the Championship. It is the first ever digital award in the history of world football, combining physical perception and digital technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553087/Gazprom_NFT_Trophy_UEFA_EURO_2020.jpg