NGL Energy Partners LP Announces the Ambassador Pipeline Placed in Service

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL,” or the "Partnership”) announced today the completion of the Ambassador Pipeline in the state of Michigan. The Ambassador Pipeline System consists of a 225-mile bi-directional pipeline with multiple supply and delivery points. The Ambassador Pipeline connects central, northern, and western Michigan propane customers to millions of gallons of underground storage capacity in Eastern Michigan. NGL’s Wheeler Terminal is strategically located at the mid-point of the Pipeline and includes on-site storage of 480,000 gallons of propane. The Kalkaska terminal is located at the northern end of the pipeline and has total storage of 420,000 gallons. Both Wheeler and Kalkaska each utilize two truck loading bays capable of flowing up to 600 gallons per minute, which allows propane transports to load in approximately 25 minutes.

"Our Ambassador Pipeline System establishes an integrated infrastructure of pipelines, supply points, storage facilities and terminals to deliver a diversified and dependable supply at several locations for Michigan propane customers,” commented Jeff Pinter, EVP of NGL’s Liquids Logistics segment. "At a time when Americans are focused on energy costs and reliability, NGL delivers an innovative infrastructure solution, creating an efficient, dependable, and cost-effective supply for the Wolverine State. In addition to the supply benefits to Michigan’s many propane customers, the Ambassador Pipeline will reduce truck traffic, road wear and tear, and a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions every year- benefitting residents throughout the State.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include "forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forwarding-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005391/en/