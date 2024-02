ngrok unveils API gateway-as-a-service

Ngrok, provider of an ingress service that delivers traffic from developer platforms to the internet, has unveiled an API gateway -as-a-service, which is now available in an early access developer preview.Ngrok’s API gateway enables developers to use the global ngrok network as an API gateway-as-a-service. Announced February 15, the API gateway offers capabilities such as JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication and authorization, global rate limiting, flexible request/response manipulation, and fine-grained traffic routing, powered by a new policy engine and ngrok’s global network for production API traffic.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel