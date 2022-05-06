NHC Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $278,983,000 compared to $250,973,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 11.2%. The net operating revenues increase during the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the occupancy increase in our skilled nursing facilities, as well as the June 2021 acquisition of Caris Healthcare, a hospice provider.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $15,318,000 compared to $21,267,000 for the same period in 2021. Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $14,081,000 compared to $16,592,000 for the same period in 2021 (*). The decrease in adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to less government stimulus income recorded during the current quarter, as well as higher inflationary pressures on labor costs. The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.99 compared to $1.38 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.91 and $1.08 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,456 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 35 homecare agencies, and 29 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 256,337 $ 216,855 Other revenues 12,026 11,369 Government stimulus income 10,620 22,749 Net operating revenues and grant income 278,983 250,973 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 170,694 149,159 Other operating 74,085 66,124 Facility rent 10,065 10,063 Depreciation and amortization 9,757 10,161 Interest 165 244 Total costs and expenses 264,766 235,751 Income from operations 14,217 15,222 Non-operating income 3,199 6,260 Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities 3,126 7,059 Income before income taxes 20,542 28,541 Income tax provision (5,193 ) (7,233 ) Net income 15,349 21,308 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (31 ) (41 ) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 15,318 $ 21,267 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,416,836 15,327,520 Diluted 15,463,855 15,390,076 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Balance Sheet Data March 31 Dec. 31 (in thousands) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 206,028 $ 256,025 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 175,973 175,884 Current assets 384,020 426,638 Property and equipment, net 520,201 520,996 Total assets 1,357,011 1,403,396 Current liabilities 216,487 263,201 NHC stockholders' equity 905,319 903,004

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 544.66 $ 537.97 Managed Care 433.48 405.49 Medicaid 228.53 218.08 Private Pay and Other 270.19 247.49 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 305.78 $ 297.20 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 91,583 91,327 Managed Care 55,637 61,911 Medicaid 304,260 279,101 Private Pay and Other 153,955 132,967 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 605,435 565,306 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 15,318 $ 21,267 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (3,126 ) (7,059 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 743 245 Stock-based compensation expense 712 496 Income tax provision on non-GAAP adjustments 434 1,643 Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,081 $ 16,592 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 1.38 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (0.15 ) (0.33 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.04 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.03 0.02 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.08 (1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2022 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2020 through 2022. This consisted of two behavioral health hospitals that will open during the second quarter of 2022. The newly opened facilities for the 2021 period presented consisted of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The 2021 period consisted of one memory care facility.

