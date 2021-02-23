Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of Japan’s sole public broadcaster NHK and official distributor of NHK WORLD-JAPAN, has renewed its multi-year contract with SES for satellite capacity. The agreement will permit NHK’s free-to-air, English-language news and information channel in High Definition (HD) to continue to be distributed in SES’s prime orbital neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East to over 45 million satellite TV-equipped homes across Europe.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN Extends Multi-year Contract with SES on ASTRA 19.2 Degrees East (Photo: Business Wire)

NHK WORLD-JAPAN provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online to a global audience. During the COVID-19 pandemic, NHK WORLD-JAPAN has observed a growing interest in its news and other programming as viewers seek trustworthy sources of updates as well as compelling new entertainment, underscoring the importance of satellite-delivered content.

"NHK WORLD-JAPAN is available as a 24-hour news and lifestyle channel in approximately 380 million households in 160 regions and countries worldwide,” said Masaru Shiromoto, President and CEO of JIB. "The growth has been dramatic since the channel’s founding, and we are continually working to expand its availability. The renewal of service with SES at Astra 19.2 degrees East ensures that NHK WORLD-JAPAN will continue to be widely available in Europe with the high-quality transmission that our viewers expect.”

"JIB has been a valuable partner to SES for several years now as we continuously deliver NHK content across several international markets,” said Steve Collar, CEO for SES. "We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with JIB and NHK WORLD-JAPAN to bring prime Japanese content and reliable news to vast audiences across Europe and ensure seamless viewing experiences.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

