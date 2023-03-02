NHL Players Invest in Groundbreaking Technology

OSTERSUND, Sweden, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marsblade, a global manufacturer and supplier of the revolutionary Marsblade I2 Blade Holder, Marsblade Rollers, and developers of Flow Motion Technology, announced today that they have secured additional funding from a consortium of new and current shareholders. Amongst them Geltis AB and a group of NHL players, including Auston Matthews, Mikael Backlund, Shane Wright, Nicklas Backstrom, Henrik Zetterberg, and Niklas Kronwall.

The funding round of 10.7 MSEK (ca. $1 MUSD) was completed to further promote the I2 Blade Holder, following the incredible user feedback from professional players, skating coaches and top officials. The funds will also go to further strengthen the company's strong global position in the roller segments. The off-ice training roller is considered the best off-ice skating product on the market and is currently used by over 300 NHL players.

The I2 Blade Holder is currently represented in all major hockey leagues in the world (NHL, AHL, OHL, WHL, SHL, DEL) and used by players such as Brandon Carlo(Boston), Mikael Backlund(Calgary), Gustav Nyquist(Columbus), Alexander Edler(Los Angeles), Kevin Stenlund(Winnipeg), Gustav Lindstrom(Detroit), Anton Stralman (Boston), Robert Hagg(Detroit) and Andreas Thuresson(leading scorer in the German top league - DEL).

"We want to continue our growth path and seed the market with more Marsblade I2 products, increase awareness of all the unique benefits that our patented Flow Motion Technology provides to today's hockey players," said Per Mars, Founder and Inventor, Marsblade. "The tremendous feedback we have on all levels supports the research that the I2 Blade Holder can become the new standard in hockey, revolutionizing the way hockey players skate."

About Marsblade

Marsblade was founded in 2011, with a clear vision to provide innovative products and technology that will inspire people to join the game we love, while supporting all hockey players from the NHL to young children. In the mid 00's, the former professional hockey player and founder of Marsblade, Per Mårs, got the idea to create a training tool that would improve his training off the ice. The idea, sketched on a napkin, was later developed into the patented Flow Motion Technology (FMT). It became the foundation for the Marsblade brand, and the core of our innovative, technologically advanced products. Marsblade is a global brand with offices in Sweden, the United States, and in global markets.

