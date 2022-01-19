Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.01.2022 22:32:24
NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29
The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, keeping the end of the regular season on schedule for April 29.The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. Finishing the regular season before the end of April keeps the league on track to begin the playoffs in early May and award the Stanley Cup before July 1.“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens because of attendance restrictions in Canada.The league and players on Tuesday agreed to stop testing asymptomatic vaccinated players, coaches and staff after the All-Star break in early February, citing a continued decline of case numbers.___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|25,59
|-2,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.