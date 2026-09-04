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04.09.2026 16:09:48

NHTSA Opening Probe Against Tesla Cybercab Over Lack Of Manual Controls

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a probe against Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) against the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) Certification for Tesla Cybercab vehicles on the current population of an estimated 1000 vehicles.

The Agency is opening an Audit Query (AQ) to examine the process and technical data on which Tesla relied when certifying the Cybercab and related issues.

NHTSA will also consider the extent to which Tesla's certification depended on determinations that certain FMVSS are inapplicable to the Cybercab.

NHTSA noted that the Cybercab vehicles lack permanently attached, conventional manual controls, such as a brake pedal, gas pedal, steering wheel, and mirrors.

On Thursday, Tesla began commercial deployment with a small number of its Cybercab vehicles in Austin, Texas. Tesla notified the Agency that it certified those Cybercab vehicles as compliant with all applicable FMVSS.

Tesla also notified the Agency that it plans to gradually expand commercial deployment of the Cybercab to include additional vehicles and locations.

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