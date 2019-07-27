Niagara Distillery Opens In Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest restaurant and attraction in Niagara Falls, Ontario is now open; Niagara Distillery & Billy Bones BBQ. The innovative restaurant opened its door to the public on Wednesday, and has already grabbed the attention of tourists and locals alike. This unique venue is located at the corner of Clifton Hill and Falls Avenue, just steps from Niagara Falls. The new restaurant specializes in hand-crafted spirits and deeply smoked BBQ selections from legendary competition favourite Billy Bones.

The new space which features two floors, and an outdoor patio has a sleek, contemporary atmosphere and was designed as a gathering place, intended for lounging. The Distillery offers 6 signature spirits: Canadian Whisky, Single Cask Whisky, Moonshine, Vodka, Gin, Rum. Each spirit was created to be impeccable as a single sipper or when mixed to develop a signature cocktail. Niagara's influence can be found in each detail of the Distillery, and its presence can be found in the distiller's recipes through the addition of locally sourced ingredients. This even extends to the water used to proof down the Distillery's Vodka, which has navigated the limestone torrent of Niagara Falls and adds a complex flavour profile.

Guests at Niagara Distillery will also be tempted by the deep, smoky profile of Billy Bones BBQ. A long standing favourite at competition BBQ events across North America, Billy Bones' award winning sauce will be on display in the delicious menu. Guests have options that include tender brisket, juicy burgers, broasted chicken,and cornbread, but the featured menu item is the pork ribs that are cooked low and slow and caramelized with classic sauce. Guests may stop in for a drink, but they are sure to stay for the barbeque!

The Distillery is a complement to the Niagara Brewing Company which opened in 2015 and is adjacent on the 20 acre Falls Avenue Resort.

About Canadian Niagara Hotels Inc.

CNH is one of the largest hotel, entertainment and attraction companies in the Niagara Region. The company's wide ranging portfolio includes 9 Hotels, private and branded restaurants, unique attractions, top tier brands and retail stores. CNH is the parent company of the Falls Avenue Resort, a 20 acre Hotel and Entertainment Complex located directly across from Niagara Falls in the heart of the tourist district and directly connected to Casino Niagara.

