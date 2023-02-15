|
15.02.2023 22:47:00
NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS
SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period Jan. 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:
- .85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;
- .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;
- .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.
The preferred stock dividends are payable on March 31, 2023, to holders of record on March 17, 2023.
The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.
National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG). National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in New York and New England.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niagara-mohawk-power-corporation-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301748138.html
SOURCE Niagara Mohawk Power Corp.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|National Grid-Aktie zieht an: Gewinnplus im ersten Geschäftshalbjahr (Dow Jones)
|
19.05.22
|National Grid-Aktie gibt ab: National Grid sieht steigenden Gewinn voraus (Dow Jones)