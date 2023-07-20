|
20.07.2023 16:15:00
NIBE acquires 77.5% of the shares of CERAMICX in Ireland
NIBE Industrier AB has acquired 77.5% of the shares in Ceramicx Ireland Limited, with the remaining shares to be acquired by 2025.
Ceramicx is a leading manufacturer of components and systems for infrared heating. The company was founded 1992 and is based in West Cork in Ireland. Ceramicx has a turnover of EUR 10 million and an operating margin above 10%. More than 90% of sales are export sales. The company employs some 100 people.
– "With this acquisition, we are further complementing our product portfolio within industrial electrical heating. This sector is assessed to be undergoing strong growth due to society’s aim of reducing CO2 emissions and reducing dependence on oil and gas,” says Gerteric Lindquist, Managing Director and CEO of NIBE Industrier.
– "It is an extra comfort that the local management team under the leadership of existing CEO Frank Wilson will continue to lead the company,” Gerteric Lindquist adds.
Ceramicx will become part of the NIBE Element business area and consolidated with NIBE from 1 August 2023.
The purchase price is not specified because the acquired business will only constitute a small part of the NIBE Group.
For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO, and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0)433 27 30 00
This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 20 July 2023 at 16.15 CET.
NIBE Group – an international group with companies and a presence worldwide NIBE Group is an international organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure. Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the province of Småland 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 21,300 (20,400) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 40 billion (SEK 30 billion) in 2022. NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NIBE Industrier AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.23
|Ausblick: NIBE Industrier Registered B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.23
|Erste Schätzungen: NIBE Industrier Registered B gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.22
|Ausblick: NIBE Industrier Registered B legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NIBE Industrier Registered B präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: NIBE Industrier Registered B informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NIBE Industrier Registered B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.22
|Ausblick: NIBE Industrier Registered B informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NIBE Industrier Registered B veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NIBE Industrier AB Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NIBE Industrier AB Registered Shs -B-
|8,25
|0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.