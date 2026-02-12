NIBE Industrier AB Aktie

NIBE Industrier AB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DFK2 / ISIN: US65366E1001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 10:30:16

NIBE Industrier Q4 Profit Down, Sales Nearly Flat; Lifts Dividend; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - NIBE Industrier AB (NIABY, NIBE-B.ST), a manufacturer of heating, cooling and energy systems, reported Thursday lower profit in its fourth quarter amid nearly flat net sales. Further, the firm announced higher dividend.

In Stockholm, the shares were gaining around 7.4 percent, trading at 39.59 kronor.

In the fourth quarter, net profit attributable to Parent shareholders fell to 785 million Swedish kronor from last year's 1.38 billion kronor.

Operating profit declined to 1.26 billion kronor from 1.67 billion kronor a year ago. Adjusted operating profit amounted to 1.44 billion kronor, up from 1.13 billion kronor last year. Adjusted operating margin improved to 13.1 percent from prior year's 10.2 percent.

Net sales edged down to 11 billion kronor from prior year's 11.025 billion kronor. Net sales grew 6.8 percent at fixed exchange rates

Further, the Board of directors proposes a dividend of 0.35 krona per share, higher than 0.30 korna per share last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NIBE Industrier AB (A) Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NIBE Industrier AB (A) Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NIBE Industrier AB (A) Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh -A- 3,52 0,57% NIBE Industrier AB (A) Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1 Sh -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen